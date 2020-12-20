Pelosi on sticking points still in US stimulus talks - " ... a very significant difference."
The latest is a dispute between Republicans and Democrats over emergency Federal Reserve powers.
Republicans support a plan to limit emergency Federal Reserve powers, Democrats are adamantly against it.
Via Associated Press:
- is frustrating efforts to lock down an agreement on an ... economic relief package
- Saturday's impasse is just the latest stumble in a partisan, monthslong fight, and feelings hardened as the Senate congregated for a weekend session.
- “That has to be resolved. And then everything will fall into place," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “It's a very significant difference."
Take note of that ''partisan, monthslong fight, and feelings hardened" ... especially the 'months-long' bit ... eyes and ears remain tuned to Washington for developments.