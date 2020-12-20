Pelosi on sticking points still in US stimulus talks - " ... a very significant difference."

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The latest is a dispute between Republicans and Democrats over emergency Federal Reserve powers.

Republicans support a plan to limit emergency Federal Reserve powers, Democrats are adamantly against it.

Via Associated Press:
  • is frustrating efforts to lock down an agreement on an ...  economic relief package
  • Saturday's impasse is just the latest stumble in a partisan, monthslong fight, and feelings hardened as the Senate congregated for a weekend session.
  • “That has to be resolved. And then everything will fall into place," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “It's a very significant difference."
Take note of that ''partisan, monthslong fight, and feelings hardened" ... especially the 'months-long' bit ... eyes and ears remain tuned to Washington for developments. 

The latest is a dispute between Republicans and Democrats over emergency Federal Reserve powers.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose