Pelosi: I'm optimistic. There have been changes over the weekend

Upbeat talk from Pelosi

They have come a long way, I have to admit

Hopefully by the end of the day, we will know where they are

We are starting to write the bill

State and local money along with business liability are the two sticking points

Pelosi says Democrats will "have language countering what they have in the bill" on those two subjects



I'm very concerned on what they're doing on the census

This isn't the day we would have a deal, this is the day we would have our terms on the table. These things take time

We want a child tax credit

Talks could continue if we don't get a bill before the election

Testing was a big improvement over the weekend



Stocks have jumped on the headlines. She certainly sounded optimistic but trusting a politician is a dangerous game. Between the lines, she put the onus on Republicans to deliver the changes she wants.

