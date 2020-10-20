Pelosi: I'm optimistic. There have been changes over the weekend

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Our main goal in this legislation is to crush the virus

Pelosi interview
  • Upbeat talk from Pelosi
  • They have come a long way, I have to admit
  • Hopefully by the end of the day, we will know where they are
  • We are starting to write the bill
  • State and local money along with business liability are the two sticking points
  • Pelosi says Democrats will "have language countering what they have in the bill" on those two subjects
  • I'm very concerned on what they're doing on the census
  • This isn't the day we would have a deal, this is the day we would have our terms on the table. These things take time
  • We want a child tax credit
  • Talks could continue if we don't get a bill before the election
  • Testing was a big improvement over the weekend
Stocks have jumped on the headlines. She certainly sounded optimistic but trusting a politician is a dangerous game. Between the lines, she put the onus on Republicans to deliver the changes she wants.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose