Pelosi: I'm optimistic. There have been changes over the weekend
Our main goal in this legislation is to crush the virus
- Upbeat talk from Pelosi
- They have come a long way, I have to admit
- Hopefully by the end of the day, we will know where they are
- We are starting to write the bill
- State and local money along with business liability are the two sticking points
- Pelosi says Democrats will "have language countering what they have in the bill" on those two subjects
- I'm very concerned on what they're doing on the census
- This isn't the day we would have a deal, this is the day we would have our terms on the table. These things take time
- We want a child tax credit
- Talks could continue if we don't get a bill before the election
- Testing was a big improvement over the weekend
Stocks have jumped on the headlines. She certainly sounded optimistic but trusting a politician is a dangerous game. Between the lines, she put the onus on Republicans to deliver the changes she wants.