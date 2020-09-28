Pelosi releases an updated coronavirus economic relief package proposal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US House Leader Pelosi outlines the key details of the current iteration of her plan, 2.2 tln USD worth.

In a letter sent to fellow House Democrats. Support for:
  • schools
  • small business
  • unemployed
  • workers
  • and more
The key point to bear in mind is that the Senate is not supporting these plans, and without Senate approval any plan will amount to nothing. Pelosi and Mnuchin continue to discuss relief plans but without the support of upper house leader McConnell a bill will not be passed. 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose