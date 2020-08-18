Pelosi says House Democrats willing to cut stimulus deal 'in half', dollar slides

House bill was $3.4 trillion





Pelosi had previously cut her demand to $2 trillion from $3.4 trillion but Republicans have held the line at $1 trillion.







Negotiations appeared to be at a standstill but now Pelosi appears to have blinked and is offering to cut her ask in half. That would be $1.7 trillion.



The US dollar is slipping on these comments and NZD/USD is now at the highs of the day with the Canadian dollar not far behind.





Stocks haven't had any reaction.

