Pelosi says House Democrats willing to cut stimulus deal 'in half', dollar slides
House bill was $3.4 trillion
Pelosi had previously cut her demand to $2 trillion from $3.4 trillion but Republicans have held the line at $1 trillion.
Negotiations appeared to be at a standstill but now Pelosi appears to have blinked and is offering to cut her ask in half. That would be $1.7 trillion.
The US dollar is slipping on these comments and NZD/USD is now at the highs of the day with the Canadian dollar not far behind.
Stocks haven't had any reaction.