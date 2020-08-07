Pelosi says offered to reduce aid package by $1 trillion and was rejected by White House

Pencil that in

That's an important detail because it means that $2.4 trillion is now the upper limit of what's possibly coming. Every dollar lower is negative for the economy and risk trades and a potential positive for the dollar.





Previously, the indications were that Pelosi was holding firm around $3.4 trillion.







The meeting that was going to be at the top of the hour has been pushed back to 1:30 pm ET.





Along the same lines, according to The Hill, Chuck Schumer said Mnuchin and Meadows balked at Democratic proposal to set relief package at $2 trillion.

