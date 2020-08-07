Pelosi says offered to reduce aid package by $1 trillion and was rejected by White House

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Pencil that in

That's an important detail because it means that $2.4 trillion is now the upper limit of what's possibly coming. Every dollar lower is negative for the economy and risk trades and a potential positive for the dollar.

Previously, the indications were that Pelosi was holding firm around $3.4 trillion.

The meeting that was going to be at the top of the hour has been pushed back to 1:30 pm ET.

Along the same lines, according to The Hill, Chuck Schumer said Mnuchin and Meadows balked at Democratic proposal to set relief package at $2 trillion.
"You should have seen the vehemence: No!"
"You should have seen their faces: 'Absolutely not!'"

