Pelosi says she's unmoved, continues to reject another $250B for PPP program

From Politico:

Pelosi unmoved from her position, again rejects McConnell's $250b for dwindling PPP program. Still wants hospital and government funds + set aside for underbanked = "Republicans' bill which fails to address these critical issues cannot get unanimous consent in the House."

I think there's a high probability that this bailout bill is the tail that wags the dog this week or next. I think the month-long era of bipartisanship is over.

