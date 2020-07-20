Pelosi, Schumer, Meadows, Mnuchin to meet on Tuesday

The time is ticking for additional stimulus

Politico is reporting that Pelosi, Schumer, Meadows, admonition are scheduled to meet on Tuesday.





Meanwhile, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is on the wires saying:



US needs major Covid relief package immediately



GOP stimulus bill unlikely to "meet at the moment"



McConnell can't write a bill with just Republicans

It looks like at least some GOP and Dems will be meeting tomorrow.





The i earlier pandemic is package included $600 a week in unemployment benefits on top of the meager weekly benefits they would normally have received. Those benefits expire on July 31.





There is a question whether the $600 discourages workers from returning to work. Many made more being unemployed than employed. It will certainly be one of the topics discussed. The President would like to see a payroll tax cut.