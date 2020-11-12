Pelosi, Schumer to hold a press conference at 10:15 AM ET

Democratic leaders from the House and Senate to speak





The election, stimulus are obvious topics. Pres. Trump has not conceded the race despite lack of meaningful evidence of a fraudulent election. There are, nevertheless, recounts expected in Georgia and Arizona. His focus on fraud has been mainly in Pennsylvania.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus As far as a stimulus, 2nd verse may be same as the 1st since politics is still in play. With 2 Georgia Senate seats up for grabs along with control Senate, will the Dems or GOP look to appease each side ahead of that election? I'm not so sure. So although hospitalizations and deaths are rising rapidly (new hospitalization records were made yesterday at 65,000, and deaths are comfortably above 1000 per day), it is steady as she goes with hopes that a vaccine will save the day sooner rather than later.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer - Democratic leaders in the House and Senate - will hold a press conference at 10:15 AM ET.