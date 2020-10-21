Pelosi spokesperson: Conversation brings us closer to being able to put pen to paper

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaker Pelosi's chief of staff Drew Hamill

House speaker Pelosi's chief of staff Drew Hamill is tweeting:
  • Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin spoke for 48 minutes
  • Conversation brought 2 sides closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation
  • with the exchange of legislative language, we are better prepared to reach compromise on several priorities
  • Differences continue to be narrowed on health priorities including language providing a national strategic testing and contract track tracing plan
  • More work needs to be done to ensure schools are the safest place in America for children to learn
  • Pelosi and Mnuchin plan to speak again tomorrow hopefully with further guidance from committee chairs as they work work to resolve open questions 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose