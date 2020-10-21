Pelosi spokesperson: Conversation brings us closer to being able to put pen to paper
Speaker Pelosi's chief of staff Drew Hamill
- Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin spoke for 48 minutes
- Conversation brought 2 sides closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation
- with the exchange of legislative language, we are better prepared to reach compromise on several priorities
- Differences continue to be narrowed on health priorities including language providing a national strategic testing and contract track tracing plan
- More work needs to be done to ensure schools are the safest place in America for children to learn
- Pelosi and Mnuchin plan to speak again tomorrow hopefully with further guidance from committee chairs as they work work to resolve open questions