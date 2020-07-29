Pelosi to implement a mandatory mask rule on the floor of the US House of Reps

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Pelosi just announced to her members that she would be announcing a mandatory mask policy for the House floor

Louie Gohmert tested postive for coronavirus after not wearing a mask on the floor

ps. The US grim milestone surpassed today:
What you'll see after Pelosi's announcement will be a whole bunch of a';holes on the floor objecting to wearing masks, the same bunch of a'holes who don't give a flying sh*t about the 150,000 dead Americans and their grieving families.  

white house barricaded
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose