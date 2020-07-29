Pelosi to implement a mandatory mask rule on the floor of the US House of Reps

Pelosi just announced to her members that she would be announcing a mandatory mask policy for the House floor

Louie Gohmert tested postive for coronavirus after not wearing a mask on the floor





ps. The US grim milestone surpassed today:

What you'll see after Pelosi's announcement will be a whole bunch of a';holes on the floor objecting to wearing masks, the same bunch of a'holes who don't give a flying sh*t about the 150,000 dead Americans and their grieving families.







