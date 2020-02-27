Pelosi: Told VP Pence concerns about his individual health record

More politics...

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on the wires saying



she spoke with VP Pentz about coronavirus on Thursday



made her concerns known



Democrats want state, local governments repaid for virus help



told VP Pence concerns about his individual health record



coronavirus supplemental must be all new funds



virus funds may include interest-free loans for companies



any coronavirus vaccine should be available to all



On the Democratic primaries, she added



Democrats are unified on whoever Pres. nominee is



On other coronavirus political new in the US:



VP pence has made Debbie Birx White House coronavirus coordinator



Birx is the current HIV-Aids coordinator. To report to VP Pence on the virus. From Saudi Arabia:

Cut it's March oil supplies China by at least 500K BPD due to slow demand stemming from coronavirus. That makes sense as large swatches of people stayed home.

From GM: