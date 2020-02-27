Pelosi: Told VP Pence concerns about his individual health record

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

More politics...

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on the wires saying
  • she spoke with VP Pentz about coronavirus on Thursday
  • made her concerns known
  • Democrats want state, local governments repaid for virus help
  • told VP Pence concerns about his individual health record
  • coronavirus supplemental must be all new funds
  • virus funds may include interest-free loans for companies
  • any coronavirus vaccine should be available to all
On the Democratic primaries, she added
  • Democrats are unified on whoever Pres. nominee is
On other coronavirus political new in the US:
  • VP pence has made Debbie Birx White House coronavirus coordinator
  • Birx is the current HIV-Aids coordinator.  To report to VP Pence on the virus.
From Saudi Arabia:
  • Cut it's March oil supplies China by at least 500K BPD due to slow demand stemming from coronavirus. That makes sense as large swatches of people stayed home.  
From GM:
  • In a older story, GM restart of its China plan has stalled due to coronavirus crisis according to the Fort Detroit Free Press.  The news is getting more attention according to sources
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose