Pelosi: Told VP Pence concerns about his individual health record
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on the wires saying
- she spoke with VP Pentz about coronavirus on Thursday
- made her concerns known
- Democrats want state, local governments repaid for virus help
- told VP Pence concerns about his individual health record
- coronavirus supplemental must be all new funds
- virus funds may include interest-free loans for companies
- any coronavirus vaccine should be available to all
On the Democratic primaries, she added
- Democrats are unified on whoever Pres. nominee is
On other coronavirus political new in the US:
- VP pence has made Debbie Birx White House coronavirus coordinator
- Birx is the current HIV-Aids coordinator. To report to VP Pence on the virus.
From Saudi Arabia:
- Cut it's March oil supplies China by at least 500K BPD due to slow demand stemming from coronavirus. That makes sense as large swatches of people stayed home.
From GM:
- In a older story, GM restart of its China plan has stalled due to coronavirus crisis according to the Fort Detroit Free Press. The news is getting more attention according to sources