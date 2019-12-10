Pelosi: USMCA much better than NAFTA

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

USMCA agreement reached

USMCA
Speaker of the House Pelosi is now having a press conference saying a USMCA agreement has been reached.

  • USMCA much better than NAFTA
  • USMCA is a victory for American workers
  • revised USMCA agreement includes improved enforcement, stronger rules to protect workers
  • Revamped USMCA agreement removes provisions providing 10 years data exclusivity for biological drugs
  • calls USMCA agreement in infinitely better than NAFTA and better than what was initially proposed by the administration
  • AFL CIO Pres. Trumka play critical role in negotiating changes to USMCA
Other comments:
  • USMCA 's template for future agreements
  • revisions create rules to help US successfully litigate labor, environment and other disputes
  • says Mexico, Canada conceded on nearly every change that Democrats sought in USMCA
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose