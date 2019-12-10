Pelosi: USMCA much better than NAFTA

USMCA agreement reached





Speaker of the House Pelosi is now having a press conference saying a USMCA agreement has been reached.





USMCA much better than NAFTA

USMCA is a victory for American workers

revised USMCA agreement includes improved enforcement, stronger rules to protect workers



Revamped USMCA agreement removes provisions providing 10 years data exclusivity for biological drugs



calls USMCA agreement in infinitely better than NAFTA and better than what was initially proposed by the administration



AFL CIO Pres. Trumka play critical role in negotiating changes to USMCA

USMCA 's template for future agreements

revisions create rules to help US successfully litigate labor, environment and other disputes



says Mexico, Canada conceded on nearly every change that Democrats sought in USMCA ForexLive

Other comments: