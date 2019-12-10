Pelosi: USMCA much better than NAFTA
USMCA agreement reached
Speaker of the House Pelosi is now having a press conference saying a USMCA agreement has been reached.
Other comments:
- USMCA much better than NAFTA
- USMCA is a victory for American workers
- revised USMCA agreement includes improved enforcement, stronger rules to protect workers
- Revamped USMCA agreement removes provisions providing 10 years data exclusivity for biological drugs
- calls USMCA agreement in infinitely better than NAFTA and better than what was initially proposed by the administration
- AFL CIO Pres. Trumka play critical role in negotiating changes to USMCA
- USMCA 's template for future agreements
- revisions create rules to help US successfully litigate labor, environment and other disputes
- says Mexico, Canada conceded on nearly every change that Democrats sought in USMCA