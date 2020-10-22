Pelosi: We made good progress this week.

We made good progress this week on crushing the virus

We're just about there [on healthcare]

If these talks didn't have a purpose and didn't make progress, I wouldn't be having them

It's a question of CBO weighing in with a score. It takes time to get it to the floor

If we can resolve some of these things in the next few days it will take awhile to write the bill. It will be close

We have gotten close

Haven't come to agreement on state and local and liability



Markets are liking these comments but I was listening to it and it's not clear to me whether she meant they're 'just about there' on the whole bill, or just the healthcare portion.





The key thing came when she was asked if there was an agreement state & local and liability protection agreements. She answered 'no'. Those are the two issues that have been the biggest snags for months.

