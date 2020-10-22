Pelosi: Will soon be ready to put pen to paper on stimulus bill

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Pelosi on MSNBC

  • Says talks are on a good path
  • Aid bill could be passed in the House before election day
"We're pretty soon ready to put pen to paper ... the administration has agreed to a strategic plan, science-based, well-funded, to take on the virus," she said.

I believe the clock has run out on this and it's all theatre now. I think the market is increasingly coming around to the same conclusion and it's now a question of whether the Senate will pass it after the election.

