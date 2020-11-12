Pelosi/Schumer press conference LIVE
Dem leaders Pelosi and Schumer host weekly press conference
- Trump, GOP have ignored Covid threats
- Congress must help state and local governments
Schumer:
- Covid 19 is surging, relief is needed
- GOP is poisoning the well of democracy
- The election is not in doubt. Republicans need to stop denying election reality
- Work with us to solve the Covid crisis
- The American people are waiting for relief from the Covid crisis
Meanwhile Pres. Trump is claiming that progress is being made and results will start to come next week