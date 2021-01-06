Pence: I have no unilateral authority over election outcome

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

There goes that hail mary

At today's rally, Trump said he hoped Pence would 'do the right thing'. It doesn't sound like he's going to get his wish.

At the same time, Pence says he will do his duty to ensure concerns about the election get a fair and open hearing.

This will probably take awhile but equities have ticked higher on this.

