Pennsylvania National Guard has been mobilized to deal with protests

The shooting to death by police of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia has prompted protests in the city, with some accompanying violence.

If there is an electoral impact, and I suspect there will be, its likely to benefit the incumbent (I'm open to discussion on this in the comments, but any abuse/personal attacks on any ForexLive traders will not be tolerated). Pennsylvania is viewed as a key battleground (electorally speaking) state.
























