The penny is dropping - Evergrande foreign bondholders may carry the cost

The good news on the (local China) coupon payment sent 'risk trades up: Evergrande main unit says will make payment on September 23

Then I did caution on getting to happy about this, it was one payment out of a multitude:





Now the concern going around is its the foreign bond holders due payments who will be stiffed. There has been no indication of Evergrande about ANY other coupon payments apart from the one they mentioned, which is a local currency payment. There is also a USD payment due the same date (Sept 23, tomorrow) and no word on that as yet.





AUD/USD slipping back:















