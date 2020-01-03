Pentagon announces Iranian Quds leader killed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Officially now from the US military 

"At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization"

The news has been out for hours, but for those awaiting official confirmation, both Iran and the US have confirmed now.

As it happened:


