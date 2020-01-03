Pentagon announces Iranian Quds leader killed
Officially now from the US military
"At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization"
The news has been out for hours, but for those awaiting official confirmation, both Iran and the US have confirmed now.
As it happened:
- Iranian TV officially announce the death of Quds force commander Qasem Soleimani
- Here we go - oil gets its spurt on
- USD/JPY testing its US-time low on the Baghdad missile attacks
- Reports now that US Marines have detained pro-Iran militia commanders in Iraq
- North Korea's official newspaper warns of an "immediate and powerful" strike
- US officials confirm responsibility for missile attack at Baghdad airport
- Iraqi State TV reporting now that Soleimani and Muhandis both killed in air strike
- More on the rocket attack at Baghdad airport - looks like a major escalation confirmed
- Baghdad International Airport rocket attack earlier - 4 killed.