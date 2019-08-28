Pentagon in talks with Australia on rare earths plant
A report via Reuters on talks between the US Dept of Defense and Australia on a facility to process rare earth minerals
This of course has become an issue since the intensification of tensions bbetween China and the US, with China indicating it may well restrict exports of rare earths to the US.
- the Pentagon is looking at several options to partner on rare earth processing facilities, adding "one of the highest potential avenues is to work with Australia."