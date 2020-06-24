Pentagon list of firms controlled by Chinese military clears the way for further US sanctions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An ICYMI, Reuters with the heads up on this, the news wire citing a document they have sighted and unnamed source 

  • Pentagon clears for publication list of Chinese companies owned or controlled by China's military 
  • Pentagon designation includes China's Huawei, Hikvision, China Mobile and other China telecoms
  • Pentagon designation lay groundwork for further US. financial sanctions (this via the 'source')



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose