Pentagon list of firms controlled by Chinese military clears the way for further US sanctions
An ICYMI, Reuters with the heads up on this, the news wire citing a document they have sighted and unnamed source
- Pentagon clears for publication list of Chinese companies owned or controlled by China's military
- Pentagon designation includes China's Huawei, Hikvision, China Mobile and other China telecoms
- Pentagon designation lay groundwork for further US. financial sanctions (this via the 'source')