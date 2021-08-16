Pentagon: Military has control of air traffic control in Kabul

Pentagon on the continuing saga in Afghanistan

videos of people running on the tarmac in Kabul is extraordinary and troubling

nevertheless the military has control of air traffic control in Kabul

US, Turkish troops and international partners working to clear the field of people at Kabul airport

US Defense Secretary has not offered his resignation and does not plan to

Too early to assess what terrorism threat is going to be from Afghanistan in the future





Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General Guterres earlier today called on the Security Council to

Use all tools at itts disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and that basic human rights will be respected

Needless to say the dramatic retaking of Afghanistan by the Taliban has increased geopolitical tensions and increases the terrorism threat from the terrorist organization. This will be an ongoing story in the near and foreseeable future.