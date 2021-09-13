Pentagon response to North Korea missiles - a threat to region

Earlier post is here: North Korea test-fired long-range cruise missiles over the weekend

US response now:

We are aware of reports of DPRK cruise missile launches.

We will continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our allies and partners.

This activity highlights DPRK's continuing focus on developing its military program and the threats that poses to its neighbors and the international community.

The U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad.





Not quite as pithy as 'Little Rocket Man' but there you go.



