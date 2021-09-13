Pentagon response to North Korea missiles - a threat to region
Earlier post is here: North Korea test-fired long-range cruise missiles over the weekend
US response now:
- We are aware of reports of DPRK cruise missile launches.
- We will continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our allies and partners.
- This activity highlights DPRK's continuing focus on developing its military program and the threats that poses to its neighbors and the international community.
- The U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad.
Not quite as pithy as 'Little Rocket Man' but there you go.