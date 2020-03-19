People with blood type A may be more vulnerable to coronavirus (China study)

An ICYMI via the South China Morning Post

People with blood type A may be more vulnerable

those with type O seem more resistant,

Blood group patterns of more than 2,000 patients infected with the virus in Wuhan and Shenzhen

compared them to local healthy populations.

They found that blood type A patients showed a higher rate of infection and they tended to develop more severe symptoms.



researchers said the study was preliminary and more work was needed

"People of blood group A might need particularly strengthened personal protection to reduce the chance of infection"















If I recall correctly, O is the most common blood type, with A close behind.







