People with blood type A may be more vulnerable to coronavirus (China study)

An ICYMI via the South China Morning Post  

  • People with blood type A may be more vulnerable
  • those with type O seem more resistant,
Blood group patterns of more than 2,000 patients infected with the virus in Wuhan and Shenzhen
  • compared them to local healthy populations.
  • They found that blood type A patients showed a higher rate of infection and they tended to develop more severe symptoms.
  • researchers said the study was preliminary and more work was needed
  • "People of blood group A might need particularly strengthened personal protection to reduce the chance of infection" 

If I recall correctly, O is the most common blood type, with A close behind. 


