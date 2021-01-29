Personal spending for December 2020 -0.2% vs. -0.4% estimate. Personal income +0.6%
Personal income and personal spending for December 2020
- prior month
- Personal income +0.6% vs. +0.1% estimate. Last month -1.1% revised to -1.3%
- Personal spending -0.2% vs. -0.4% estimate. Last month -0.4% revised to -0.7% in November.
- Real personal spending -0.6% vs. -0.6% estimate. Prior month -0.4% revised to -0.7%.
Inflation:
- Core PCE deflator MoM 0.4% vs. 0.3% estimate. Last month 0.0%
- Core PCE deflator YoY 1.3% vs. 1.2% estimate. Last month 1.1%
- PCE deflator MoM 0.3% vs. +0.1% estimate. Last month 0.0%
- PCE deflator YoY 1.5% vs. 1.3% estimate. Last month 1.4%