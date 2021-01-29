Personal spending for December 2020 -0.2% vs. -0.4% estimate. Personal income +0.6%

Core PCE deflator MoM 0.4% vs. 0.3% estimate. Last month 0.0%

Core PCE deflator YoY 1.3% vs. 1.2% estimate. Last month 1.1%

PCE deflator MoM 0.3% vs. +0.1% estimate. Last month 0.0%

PCE deflator YoY 1.5% vs. 1.3% estimate. Last month 1.4%

Inflation:inflation data still remains will below 2% target. Personal spending now down for the 2nd consecutive month after 6 positive months from the April and March 2020 plunge. Personal income rebounded after a sharp -1.3% decline in November revised from -1.1%.. All prior month's will revised lower which is a worry