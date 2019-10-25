Peso will be in focus Monday after Argentina's election

Alberto Fernandez holds a massive lead in the polls





The August plunge in Argentina's currency and financial markets hasn't spooked voters into changing allegiances.







Peronist Alberto Fernandez is set to take the Presidency from reformer Mauricio Macri in a shift back to the party that has governed Argentina for most of the past 100 years.





The combined drop in the stock market and currency on August 12 after the results of the Presidential primary was one of the sharpest at any time in history. The cumulative fall was more than 50%.







With polls remaining one-sided the best markets can hope for is that a stronger-than-expected showing for Macri shows that the Peronists will be vulnerable in elections in 2021 and 2023. As you can see from the chart above, there isn't much optimism in a country with 35% unemployment, rising inflation and growing debt.





Current polls show Fernandez at about 54.0% to 31.5% for Macri. To win the presidency in the first round, a candidate needs at least 45% of the vote, or 40% and a 10-point lead over the second place runner. If no clear winner emerges, a runoff will take place Nov 24.

