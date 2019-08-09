Peter Navarro: Bullish on the US and the US stock market

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking on CNBC

  • we can't live in a world where China cheats and treat us like a piggy bank
  • The Pres. is taking a very strong stance against China
  • since tariffs were announced the Chinese yuan has fallen by about 12%
  • Clearly China is manipulating its currency
  • China has devalued by over 10% to offset the effects of the tariffs
  • China will bear the burden of the additional 10% tariff by manipulating its currency and slashing prices
  • Powell has made a rookie mistake
  • Key for market in near term is how fast fed cuts
  • We can get to 3% and above growth rate if Powell lets us and let investment come back and increase trade.  
  • I am going to continue to argue that China is paying for the tariffs.
  • China is hurting itself by devaluing its currency
  • we plan to have the Chinese negotiators come here
  • We are going to negotiate this deal behind closed doors.  Don't believe anything you read that happens behind closed doors. 
  • China is the one that suffers far more harm than the US.
  • US public behind China tariffs
  • Pres. Trump promises all farmers that they will not be hurt
  • USMCA deal helps all workers. It would be the largest and most modern trade deal, and designed to bring manufacturing back to the US. 
  • The US is not doing government contracts with Huawei
  • We have done everything to negotiate with China. 
  • When the Fed raises interest rates, it harms our export growth.

