Pfizer and Japan set to agree a vaccine supply deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japanese PM Suga spoke with Pfizer and media report now the firm is to supply vaccine ... deal set to be concluded

Japan's roll-out has been, and still is, very slow. A welcome development with cases continuing high in the country:
