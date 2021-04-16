Pfizer and Japan set to agree a vaccine supply deal

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Copper breakout: This time for real?
-
Gold springs higher to break the March/April double top
-
The CAD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
-
Dollar nudges a little higher awaiting US retail sales data
-
AUD/USD keeps the upside run going after slight pullback earlier in the day
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5288 (vs. yesterday at 6.5297)
-
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says 2% inflation target possible to achieve, but will take time
-
Heads up for likely comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda
-
Fed’s Daly is concerned about the frequency of Federal Reserve market interventions
-
Fed's Mester (more): Economy has a long way to go until sustainable recovery