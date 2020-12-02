Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirs vaccine gains approval for use in the UK

UK says that the vaccine will be made available starting from next week









This has been widely anticipated but it adds to the optimism and buzz surrounding vaccine developments. For some context, the UK has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and that roughly covers about 60% of its adult population.





The rollout appears to be starting next week but there's no definitive amount given on what amount that will be and how long it will take for the complete order batch to arrive.





The UK joint committee confirms the approval of the vaccine and says that they will shortly publish its final advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine.