Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine still 84 % effective after six months

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Drops from 96% to 84% effectiveness over six months says the report.

  • preprint study funded by the companies
  • vaccine's effectiveness reached a high point of 96.2 percent within two months after the second dose
  • efficacy "declined gradually" to 83.7 percent within six months
  • average decrease of about 6 percent every two months
Boosting the case for booster shots!
