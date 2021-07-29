Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine still 84 % effective after six months
Drops from 96% to 84% effectiveness over six months says the report.
- preprint study funded by the companies
- vaccine's effectiveness reached a high point of 96.2 percent within two months after the second dose
- efficacy "declined gradually" to 83.7 percent within six months
- average decrease of about 6 percent every two months
Boosting the case for booster shots!
