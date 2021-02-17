Pfizer, BioNTech to supply EU with an additional 200 million extra vaccine doses

The extra 200 million doses are expected to be delivered this year

Pfizer says that 75 million of those doses are to be supplied in Q2, with the EU having an option to request supply of another additional 100 million doses on top of that.

That is good news in terms of vaccine supply looking at the latter stages of the year but I would say that the rollout across the region (which is still looking rather messy) matters much more than the bookings at the moment.



