The US government will pay $1.95 billion for the additional 100 million doses

The deal will include option for an additional 400 million doses, with Pfizer noting that they expect the whole initial 200 million doses to be delivered by 31 July 2021.

That's some additional good news on the vaccine front and for risk sentiment as well, which has been keeping steadier through European morning trade despite a hiccup on the US stimulus front with Trump having called to amend the virus relief bill.