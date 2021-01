That is a worry...

The Pfizer CEO Bourla is on the wires saying:

high possibility future variant will elude vaccines

He adds:

Towards the end of Q2 there will be no worry about supplying our vaccine to those that we have promised to supply





Stocks are sliding to new lows with each of the major indices now down over 2%:

S&P index is now down 2.07%



Nasdaq is down -2.21%

Dow is down -619 points or -2.0% For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

That is not great news.