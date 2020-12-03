Pfizer cut vaccine rollout target due to supply chain problems - report
WSJ report
Pfizer expects to ship half the doses it had originally planned after finding raw materials in early production didn't meet its standards, according to people cited by the WSJ.
The company had hoped to roll out 100m doses this year but that's been reduced to 50m.
Pfizer still plans to deliver more than 1b doses next year.
Equities are slumping on this but it doesn't sound so bad to me:
"Some early batches of the raw materials failed to meet the standards. We fixed it, but ran out of time to meet this year's projected shipments."