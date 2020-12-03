Pfizer cut vaccine rollout target due to supply chain problems - report

WSJ report



Pfizer expects to ship half the doses it had originally planned after finding raw materials in early production didn't meet its standards, according to people cited by the WSJ





The company had hoped to roll out 100m doses this year but that's been reduced to 50m.





Pfizer still plans to deliver more than 1b doses next year.





Equities are slumping on this but it doesn't sound so bad to me:



