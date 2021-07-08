Pfizer says a third shot of its vaccine is even more helpful in combatting COVID-19
Pfizer plans to seek EUA (emergency use approval) approval for it Covid vaccine booster shot in August
- the firm says a third shot increases neutralizing antibody levels
Pfizer / BioNTech says they are developing a Covid-19 booster shot intended to target the delta variant
developing an updated version of the vaccine.
"As seen in real world evidence released from the Israel Ministry of Health, vaccine efficacy has declined six months post-vaccination, at the same time that the Delta variant is becoming the dominate variant in the country"
