Pfizer says could apply for emergency use of coronavirus vaccine by late November

Some potentially positive updates in the vaccine space





Pfizer has announced that it could be ready to apply for emergency-use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine by late November, provided that trial data is positive.

It is reported that the firm expects to have data on the drug's safety by the third week of November and assuming it receives positive efficacy data as well - expected some time this month - then it plans to file for emergency-use authorisation approval from the FDA.

More on that here via WSJ (may be gated).

The news story is helping to give European stocks and US futures some slight traction as we go into North American trading. The Stoxx 600 index and the DAX are now up by 1% on the session while S&P 500 futures are up ~0.2%.