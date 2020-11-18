Pfizer says have achieved safety data milestone required by FDA, vaccine efficacy 95% in final analysis

Pfizer plans to file for emergency-use authorisation from the FDA





Vaccine shown to be 95% effective in final efficacy analysis of Phase 3 trial

Plans to file for emergency-use authorisation within days

No serious safety concerns observed in the tiral

Side effects were mostly mild to moderate, cleared up quickly

Only significant side effect greater than 2% frequency was fatigue at 3.7%

Risk trades are getting another shot in the arm on the news here, albeit a more modest one this time around. European stocks are holding slight gains now of around 0.4% while US futures are pushing slightly higher as well on the headlines.





The 95% efficacy rate bugs me a little, as this sort of reflects that this has turned into a huge vaccine race after Moderna announced a 94.5% efficacy rate earlier this week.





But if they have the data to back that up, then sure all the better for humanity.



