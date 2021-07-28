Pfizer says it has already produced first batch of vaccines focused on delta variant

Some good news in the fight against the spread of the delta variant





Plans to launch study of delta-focused vaccine in August

It will take some time before the vaccine is released and there are still more questions than actual solutions at this stage. Will this be provided as a form of new vaccine or booster shot? Can the two be mixed together? How does it go with non-Pfizer vaccines?





Not only that. By the time this is rolled out, there is also the probability that the virus itself may mutate into another different strain again.





But for now at least, there is some good news against the tide of worries posed by the spread of the delta variant in most parts of the globe.



