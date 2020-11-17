Pfizer says it will begin a pilot coronavirus immunisation program in 4 US states

Subscription Confirmed!
PBOC Governor says China should stabilise its macro leverage ratio
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5762 (vs. yesterday at 6.6048)
RBA minutes: Prepared to do more if needed
ECB chief economist Lane says there will be cheap credit as long as pandemic crisis lasts
A third GOP Senator opposes the nomination of Judy Shelton to to Fed Board