Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine appears highly protective against South Africa variant

Must Read
Technical Analysis
EUR/USD keeps afloat above 1.1700 but sellers still hold all the cards for now
Oil climbs 2% as OPEC+ production cuts extension eyed
NZD/USD nears last week's low, sellers stay in near-term control below 0.7000
AUD/USD sinks to fresh lows since December last year
US stocks close mixed to end the 1st quarter
Forex Orders
Central Banks
ECB's Weidmann: Might miss Eurozone 2021 growth forecasts if virus restrictions are extended
BOJ's Noguchi says that current monetary policy stance is appropriate
ECB's Lane: There is no basis for a sustained shift in inflation dynamics
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5584 (vs. yesterday at 6.5713)
Yen forecasts from the Bank of Japan Tankan survey