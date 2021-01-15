Pfizer says scaling up manufacturing operations will temporarily impact vaccine shipments in late January to early February

Pfizer makes a statement after having set a new goal of producing 2 billion coronavirus vaccine doses this year, up from the initial 1.3 billion doses

Pfizer
The firm says it is scaling up manufacturing operations to increase dose availability and output, and that involves making modifications to its process and facilities.

In turn, that will require additional regulatory approvals and thus, impact vaccine shipments in late January to early February. However, the firm says that it will provide a significant increase in doses for late February and March to make up for the shortfall.
Just something to note with regards to the potential vaccine timeline in case.

