Pfizer says US FDA and EU EMA decisions on authorisation expected this month as well

Pfizer briefs after the UK MHRA authorises emergency-use supply for its coronavirus vaccine





The pharmaceutical firm also confirms that companies are ready to deliver the first doses to the UK immediately. UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, is also out now saying that 50 hospitals are set up and waiting to accept this vaccine.





Adding that there will be big centers for vaccination that are also being set up now.







This is a positive development in the UK but the procedures in implementing all of this are going to be tedious. The vaccine rollout may begin next week but it will take time for the effect to be felt among the general public, especially if the distribution is in stages.

Just one to take note in case we hear more from Pfizer during the next few weeks.