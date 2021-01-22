Pfizer supply issue slows vaccination program

EU countries see lower deliveries

Markets want to see a fast vaccination program. Slow downs like these will be overlooked as long as supply does not grind to a halt. 

See article here by Reuters as some EU countries see vaccine deliveries fall by a half. 

