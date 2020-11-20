Pfizer to seek FDA emergency-use authorisation for coronavirus vaccine today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Pfizer with the announcement


This was very much expected already as Eamonn highlighted earlier in the day here. After the passing of safety data on Wednesday, the latest move here was anticipated.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The response to the latest development above is relatively mild but it sees 10-year Treasury yields hold at the highs for the day, up 1.8 bps to 0.847%. European equities are also keeping firmer still and the dollar is losing some ground on the session.

I don't expect the knee-jerk reaction here to be a massive one, all things considered. However, just be mindful of the key levels at play for the dollar that are still intact and with S&P 500 futures near flat levels, watch out for the 3,600 level.

On the latter especially, get above that and we could see risk swing back heavily in favour of buyers ahead of the weekend.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose