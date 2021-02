Here's a good news story from Reuters on the progress of the vaccination program in Israel's largest healthcare provider

reported a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 infections among 600,000 people who received two doses of the Pfizer's vaccine in the country's biggest study to date

said the same group was also 92% less likely to develop severe illness from the virus

comparison was against a group of the same size, with matching medical histories, who had not received the vaccine

"It shows unequivocally that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in the real world a week after the second dose, just as it was found to be in the clinical study,"