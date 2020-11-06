Philadelphia election Commissioner says there's roughly 40,000 ballots remaining. Nevada lead shrinks.
The final countdown
The Philadelphia election Commissioner says that there are roughly 40,000 ballots remaining with the majority of them provisional, military ballots. The final count could take several days however.
In Pennsylvania total vote
- Biden 3,307,724 - 49.5%
- Trump 3,295,334 - 49.3%
- Biden leads by 12,390 votes
- 96% of estimated vote
Pennsylvania controls 20 electoral votes.
Meanwhile in Nevada, binds elite has an hour to 20,352 from 22,076 roughly an hour ago.
- Biden 626,394, 49.8%
- Trump 606,042, 48.1%
- him estimated 86% of the vote has been cast
Nevada controls 6 electoral votes