The final countdown

The Philadelphia election Commissioner says that there are roughly 40,000 ballots remaining with the majority of them provisional, military ballots. The final count could take several days however.







In Pennsylvania total vote



Biden 3,307,724 - 49.5%



Trump 3,295,334 - 49.3%



Biden leads by 12,390 votes



96% of estimated vote



Pennsylvania controls 20 electoral votes.







Meanwhile in Nevada, binds elite has an hour to 20,352 from 22,076 roughly an hour ago.

Biden 626,394, 49.8%



Trump 606,042, 48.1%



him estimated 86% of the vote has been cast

Nevada controls 6 electoral votes







