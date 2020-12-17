Philadelphia Fed business outlook for December 11.1 vs. 20.0 estimate

Philadelphia Fed business outlook for December 2020

  • Philadelphia Fed business outlook comes in weaker at 11.1 vs. 20.0 estimate
  • future index at 39.2 vs. 44.3 last month
  • prices paid 27.1 vs. 38.9 last month
  • unemployment 8.5 vs. 27.2 last month
  • new orders index 2.3 vs. 37.9 last month
  • prices received 18.0 vs. 25.4 last month
  • shipments 14.4 vs. 24.9 last month
  • unfilled orders 1.4 vs. 22.2 last month
  • delivery times 18.5 vs. 18.0 last month
  • inventories 10.3 vs. 1.8 last month
  • average workweek 18.0 vs. 25.7 last month
Philadelphia Fed business outlook and asks
The data is congruent with other weakening data seen recently including retail sales yesterday, and initial jobless claims.

  • 7 components out of 10 decline vs. last month.
  • The new order index is the lowest since May
  • The employment index is the lowest since May as well
  • The six-month from now index is the lowest since August 2020 when the index reached 38.8 (currently at 39.2)

