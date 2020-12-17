Philadelphia Fed business outlook for December 11.1 vs. 20.0 estimate

Philadelphia Fed business outlook for December 2020

Philadelphia Fed business outlook comes in weaker at 11.1 vs. 20.0 estimate



future index at 39.2 vs. 44.3 last month



prices paid 27.1 vs. 38.9 last month



unemployment 8.5 vs. 27.2 last month



new orders index 2.3 vs. 37.9 last month



prices received 18.0 vs. 25.4 last month



shipments 14.4 vs. 24.9 last month



unfilled orders 1.4 vs. 22.2 last month



delivery times 18.5 vs. 18.0 last month



inventories 10.3 vs. 1.8 last month



average workweek 18.0 vs. 25.7 last month











7 components out of 10 decline vs. last month.

The new order index is the lowest since May



The employment index is the lowest since May as well



The six-month from now index is the lowest since August 2020 when the index reached 38.8 (currently at 39.2)



The data is congruent with other weakening data seen recently including retail sales yesterday, and initial jobless claims.