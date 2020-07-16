Philadelphia Fed business outlook for July 24.1 vs. 20.0 estimate
Philadelphia Fed business outlook index for July 2020
- Philadelphia Fed business outlook index 24.1 vs. 20.0 estimate.
- The index was lower than the previous month at 27.5
- employment index 20.1 vs. -4.3 last month
- average workweek 17.2 vs. -6.5 last month
- prices received index 11.5 vs. 11.0 last month
- prices paid index 15.7 vs. 11.1 last month
- new orders 23.0 vs. 16.7 last month
- shipments 15.3 vs. 25.3 last month
- unfilled orders 3.9 vs. -0.1 last month
- delivery time -6.4 vs. 0.4 last month
- inventories -11.8 vs. 0.0 last month
Looking forward 6 months projections show:
- general business activity 36.0 vs. 66.3 last month
- new orders 55.6 vs. 67.9 last month
- shipments 51.3 vs. 65.0 last month
- employment 32.4 vs. 29.6 last month
- average workweek 27.3 vs. 25.9 last month
- capital expenditures 26.6 vs. 26.3 last month
- unfilled orders 22.0 vs. 31.5 last month
- delivery time 10.5 vs. 18.5 last month
- inventories 8.9 vs. 2.9 last month