Philadelphia Fed nonmanufacturing activity diffusion index for October 25.3 from 20.4
- nonmanufacturing activity diffusion index 25.3 vs. 20.4 last month
- over 45% of firms reported increases up 20% reported decreases
- new orders index decreased for the 3rd consecutive month but remain positive. Index fell to 4.8 from 8.8 last month
- the sales/revenue index rose 4 points to 14.2
- the regional activity index rose points to 16.0
- full-time employment index increase for the 6 consecutive month to 15.7. The index rose 11 points.
- The price paid index was little change at 17.9
- future activity diffusion index decreased 5 points to a reading of 47.3
- nearly 61% of the firm's expected increase in activity at their firms over the next 6 months compared with 14% that expected decreases
