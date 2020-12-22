Coming Up!
Philadelphia Fed firm level business activity index 5.6 vs 5.3 in November
Philadelphia Fed nonmanufacturing index
- nonmanufacturing business activity index for the region -26 points a vs. -15.9 last month
- firm level business activity index 5.6 in December vs. 5.3 November. Over 33 percent of the firms reported increases, while 28 percent reported decreases.
- new orders index -4.5 vs. -3.7 in November. That is the 5th consecutive decline.
- full-time employment and index -4.2 vs. 13.9 in November
- wages and benefit index up 14.4 vs. 10.6 November
- sales/revenue index -9.7 vs. -0.5 in November
- unfilled orders 3.5 vs. -4.9 last month
- inventories -5.5 vs. -3.9 last month
- prices paid 15.2 verse 22.7 last month
- prices received 14.6 vs. 3.9 last month
- average workweek -1.5 vs. 50.3 last month
- capital expenditures for physical plant -1.3 vs. -3.2 last month
- capital expenditures equipment and software 11.8 vs. 7.4 last month
